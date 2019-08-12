Photo: Ben Gabbe (Getty Images)

Anthony Scaramucci lasted just 11 short days as Donald Trump’s White House communications director during the summer of 2017. Like many others handpicked by the “president,” he was ousted and sent on his merry way to become one of many people who briefly worked for the revolving door that is the Trump administration before finding themselves on the unemployment line.

Even after being pushed out, Scaramucci continued to stand by his man and support Trump, showing an inexplicable loyalty to a man who has proven time and time again that he finds people to be disposable. If you don’t serve a purpose for Trump, he has no use for you.

Scaramucci’s faith in the white-nationalist-in-chief has apparently been stretched too far, however, as he has recently gone on record to say that he can no longer abide by the things Trump has been saying in the media and he no longer supports him as a candidate for president in 2020.

As CNN reports, Scaramucci recently denounced the “president’s” visits to El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in the wake of tragic mass shootings that happened in both cities. Scaramucci accused Trump of making the visits about himself instead of the victims and called the visits a “catastrophe.”

Not one for self-awareness, self-reflection or just being a little bit receptive to constructive criticism, the toddler-in-chief took to Twitter to respond to Scaramucci’s perceived slight late Saturday.

“Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me.....,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“....other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!” he continued in a follow-up tweet.

Scaramucci responded to Trump’s tweet on Sunday with a tweet of his own, writing, “For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President. Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”

Oh. You’re just now discovering this man is divisive and stoking the flames of a race war?

Sadly, Scaramucci stops short of actually calling Trump a racist or a white nationalist, even going so far as to tell someone responding to him on Twitter that Trump isn’t a white nationalist and claiming to another that Trump doesn’t enable white nationalism, “[b]ut he should do more to strongly denounce it. He is trying to be super cute with his words to trigger the media and his detractors but it isn’t working and it is having a corrosive effect.”

Semantics and being afraid to call Trump what he actually is aside, Scaramucci was rightly called out by a number of people who wanted to know why he was just now coming to terms with his leader’s issues.

“To those asking, “what took so long?” You’re right. I tried to see best in @realDonaldTrump based on private interactions and select policy alignment. But his increasingly divisive rhetoric—and damage it’s doing to [the] fabric of our society—outweighs any short-term economic gain,” he wrote on Twitter.

In other words, “I was cool with it as long as there was something in it for me, but now that there isn’t, let me get my coins (and this media attention) some other way.”

Because that is the Republican way.