The status of Migos may be up in the air, but one member doesn’t have any doubts about where he stands as a solo artist.



According to Variety, Offset is suing the group’s record label, Quality Control, saying the company is trying to claim ownership of his solo work, even though he “paid handsomely” for the rights in a 2021 deal.

Though the label still holds a stake in Migos as a group, Offset states that Quality Control’s claims on his solo work is “wrongful and knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.”

Per a settlement agreement in January 2021, “Offset and Quality Control terminated the Production Agreement with respect to Offset’s solo recording services, and Offset became the sole owner of all rights, title and interest in and to his services as a solo recording artist, entertainer and songwriter.”

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper recently released the song “54321.” According to the complaint, Quality Control wanted Offset’s new label, Motown Records, to “publicly (though falsely) list Quality Control as holding an ownership interest in the recording of ‘54321.’”

The lawsuit also states that “Quality Control persists in asserting that it has an ownership interest in ‘54321’ and, presumably, all Offset’s future solo recordings.”

Legal issues between record companies and artists are nothing new. Stories about artists being exploited and taken advantage of are a part of music history. However, things are always a little more complicated when a member of a group wants to go solo. Add in the fact that Offset seems to want out of Migos, and this all gets even messier.

Though Quavo and Takeoff are still performing as Migos, Offset hasn’t been on stage with them for a while. As we previously reported at The Root, back in May, Offset and his superstar wife Cardi B unfollowed his bandmates on Instagram, which is the first step in a 2022 breakup.

While the “Ric Flair Drip” rapper did not participate in Variety’s story, Quality Control sent the outlet a graphic with the message: “Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from reality. Offset remains a part of QC. Back to business”

Meanwhile Offset wants “a declaratory judgment that Quality Control maintains no rights, title or interest in his solo career.”

If Quality Control and Offset do have a previous settlement in place, this dispute seems pretty black and white. Of course, record companies will do whatever it takes to avoid giving artists the upper hand. I’m sure plenty of musicians are keeping an eye on the outcome of this suit.