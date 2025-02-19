Octavia Spencer’s Cheeky Response to Elon Musk’s DOGE Tirade

The latest to react to Elon Musk’s tirade from behind his makeshift Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is none other than Emmy award-winning Octavia Spencer. Her reaction was not only witty but straight up hilarious.

Hello Tomorrow! Star, Haneefah Wood, Plays That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Hello Tomorrow! Star, Haneefah Wood, Plays That's So Random

Spencer posted a throwback photo of her character “Minny” from “The Help” on Instagram. The still was from the scene when Minny goes to bring a freshly baked pie to her former boss, Hilly Holbrook, but with the special ingredient of feces as revenge for firing her. When Ms. Hilly asked what made the pie so good (after eating a mouthful), Minny listed a bunch of typical ingredients and concluded saying, “Eat my sh—t.” Hilly then goes into a frenzy realizing what she was enjoying was from the behind of her former servant.

Advertisement

The best rendition of “kiss my ass!” if you ask me.

The Help 2011 - “Eat my shit!”

“Bake sale for Washington to ALL DOGE employees and supporters. I need good vanilla from MEXICO and some CANADIAN maple syrup. #limitedEdition pies,” Spencer wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

The actress certainly took a jab at all of the moves coming from President Donald Trump’s administration. The president promised to send ICE agents to detain and deport thousands of undocumented Mexican immigrants. His office also issued an order calling for a “fair and reciprocal” trade tariff with major trading partners including Canada. His argument was that we were being taken advantage of, per MSNBC.

Advertisement

Behind many of Trump’s decisions is appointed advisor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been cutting agencies from the federal government and laying off employees left and right. To Musk’s alleged unconstitutional conduct, Spencer suggested Musk and his employees ought to experience the “secret ingredient” that made for one of the most iconic scenes in cinema.

Advertisement

“Corn and chocolate. Need lots of donations for the “special ingredient.” Eat looooooooots of corn. one time sale fill out the cards below. Who would you send a pie to?” Spencer wrote in the caption.