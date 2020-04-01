Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

A man can only take so much.



Former President Barack Obama has been silently watching as the man racist white people voted into office works tirelessly to destroy the country. He’s been busy loving his wife and enjoying his time away from the spotlight as the evil orange Russian operative continues to tear away at his legacy.



But, on Tuesday the former president who many, including myself, wish was the current president took to Twitter to insist on “all of us, especially young people,” demanding better of the government, after learning that during a global pandemic the Trump administration’s rolled back fuel standards put in place to try and flatten the curve of global warming.



“We’ve seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can’t afford any more consequences of climate denial,” Obama wrote on Tuesday, the New York Post reports.



“All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall,” he continued.

The only president we recognize linked to a Los Angeles Times article announcing that Obama-era fuel standards had been slashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cuckold.

The new rule “comes from both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation and would allow automakers to ignore ambitious gas mileage and emissions requirements put in place by the Obama administration in 2012,” according to the New York Post.

“Before, automakers were required to produce fleets that would average 55 miles per gallon by 2025. The new Trump-era rule will bring that number down to 40 miles per gallon by 2026.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is likely to be the Democratic presidential nominee, “has vowed to toughen fuel economy standards in order to ensure 100% of new sales for light- and medium-duty vehicles will be electrified,” the Post reports.



Now if only we could go back to the beginning of March when we could walk outside without hazmat suits and the former president could go back to jet skiing and Trump could go back to hating all of Obama’s photos on IG.

