Obama Called Trump a 'Fascist' on Phone Call During Hillary Clinton's 2016 Run for The White House

Among other revelations, a new authorized docu-series about Hillary Clinton reveals what was said behind the scenes during her 2016 run for The White House. Photo : Mandel Ngan ( AFP/Getty Images )

They say that “a dog who brings a bone will carry a bone.”

In an upcoming docu-series, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine reveals that Barack Hussein Obama called President Trump a “fascist” during a phone call.

Advertisement

“President Obama called me last night and said: Tim, remember, this is no time to be a purist. You’ve got to keep a fascist out of the White House,” Kaine recalled the Forever President telling him in a clip included in the Hulu series, Hillary, according to NBC News.

Anne Holton, the Virginia senator’s wife, was also reportedly present during the call. Kaine added that Obama knows him “and he knows that I could tend to err.”



“I echo that sentiment,” Clinton replied, then putting her hands to her chest and saying, “But that’s really — the weight of our responsibility is so huge.”

For those who don’t know, fascist governments have been historically known to be militaristic, and racist.



Advertisement

So, a mong his many nicknames, “ Obama The Oracle” may be apropos four years later .

The Disney-associated streaming platform will launch the four-episode docu-series – which premiered Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival — March 6.

Advertisement

NBC reports that the director Nanette Burstein confirmed in an email that the Kaine clip was recorded by a camera crew hired by the Clinton campaign at an unknown date and time.

The project is the same one where Clinton was talking greasy about Sen. Bernie Sanders — the formidable political rival many believe cost her the 2016 election.

Advertisement

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Clinton said that the senator from Vermont “was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him.”

“He got nothing done,” she furthered. “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Advertisement

So now we know what the former secretary of State, New York senator and U.S. first lady said about Sanders.



Only time will tell what she really had to say about Obama – who some believe cost her the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008.