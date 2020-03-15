Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Donald Trump's Plan to Kick Nearly One Million Americans Off of Food Stamps

President Donald Trump eating with members of the military in a dining facility during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. Photo : Alex Brandon ( Associated Press )

The Meglomaniac-In-Chief ’s continuous war on the poor has hit a snag.

In his quest to Make American Hate Again, President Donald Trump and his administration were planning to make life even worse for food-insecure families when the sought to proceed with measures to remove nearly three-quarters of a million people from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits program.

Advertisement

But a judge – appointed by Forever President Barack Hussein Obama – pumped the brakes.

One of the good things to come out of the Coronavirus pandemic was Chief U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell ruling that the planned strict work requirements were unlawful and blocked the administration from proceeding with them .

100% That @#$%&: U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell blocked the The Trump Administration’s effort to make it harder for poor Americans to get food stamps. Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

“Especially now, as a global pandemic poses widespread health risks, guaranteeing that government officials at both the federal and state levels have flexibility to address the nutritional needs of residents and ensure their well-being through programs like SNAP, is essential,” Howell wrote in her 84-page ruling.

Advertisement

The decision resulted from a lawsuit brought by 19 states, including Washington D.C. and The Big Apple on Friday, NPR reported.

In December, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it was adopting the rule change requiring able-bodied adults without children to work at least 20 hours a week in order to qualify for SNAP benefits, also known as food stamps, past three months.

Advertisement

To go one step further with their skullduggery, it would’ve also limited individual states’ usual ability to waive those requirements depending on economic conditions.

Her honor’s preliminary injunction will preserve that flexibility.

Howell is the top judge on the Washington, D.C. federal district court — and she seems not to mind setting the record straight.



Advertisement

Just last month, the 63-year-old Fort Benning, Georgia native said that the court’s sentencing of Trump consigliere Roger Stone would not be swayed by “public criticism or pressure.”

On Feb. 20, the GOP operative was sentenced to more than three years in prison after a jury found guilty on seven felony counts including lying to authorities, obstructing a congressional investigation and witness intimidation, Politico reported.



Advertisement

Trump has called Stone’s treatment a miscarriage of justice, raising questions about whether he will grant clemency to his longtime political confidant.