Now We Finally Know Why Amanda Seales Stopped Talking To Issa Rae

It’s no secret that Amanda Seales’ relationship with Issa Rae has been fractured for a long time. Although the two co-starred on the beloved HBO show, “Insecure,” they were simply no more than coworkers who tolerated each other on the job.

In a recent video posted to her YouTube Channel, “Amanda Seales TV,” the comedian opened up about her relationship with Rae and specifically discussed when she stopped talking to her.

While on the set for the fifth and final season of “Insecure,” the entire cast was discussing a new show that recently came out, Seales recalled. She then claims that Rae started to read a review of the show out loud.

Seales claimed that once Rae finished reading the review, she asked her a question, but Rae allegedly snapped back, disrespectfully saying, “Why don’t you just read it yourself?!”

She then said, “And that was the last day. Because I had taken so much weirdness for the past five seasons. And it was the last season. And I just said ‘You know, what I don’t gotta take this no more.’ I don’t know who the f**k you talking to. I don’t know why you’re even addressing me this way.

Seales continued, “I have never spoken to her again.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Rae responds to this latest claim from Seales.

In September 2024, while attending an event in Brooklyn for her sparkling wine brand, Viarae, Rae was asked about people she would not work with again.

In audio obtained by “The Breakfast Club,” Rae said, “I mean anyone who goes on a podcast and talks shit about me!”

That was a direct shot at Seales, who made an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” just months earlier and spoke on how Rae played a part in her not getting as much work as an actor.

She told Sharpe, “I’ve never talked about this publicly, because it’s always been incredibly important to me to protect Issa. Because I know that Issa is doing something within this business that so few people get to do. However, there’s just been enough instances at this point where I should have been protected by Issa and I wasn’t.”

Seales also added that the effort she put into protecting Rae’s reputation cost her in the long since she was believed to be the “mean girl” on the “Insecure” set.