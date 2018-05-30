Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

In what might be arguably the weirdest story to come out of the Trump administration, it turns out that North Korea has no intention of giving up nuclear weapons, but they will consider adding a Western-style burger joint in Pyongyang as a show of good faith.



Umm, the fuck?

How are these two things even remotely equal? I guess one could argue that nuclear weapons have the potential to destroy the world as we know it and hamburgers have the potential to destroy stomaches and therefore bathrooms as we know them.

Anyway, according to a CIA report, Trump’s claims that North Korea would give up nuclear weapons in the near future are not true, NBC News reports.

Trump tweeted just last month that the country had agreed to denuclearize. While the report notes that North Korea has agreed to halt missile tests and close a nuclear testing site, they never agreed to give up nuclear weapons, The Hill reports.



The CIA analysis suggests that the U.S. may have more success convincing the North Korean leader to reverse the country’s progress on its nuclear program than getting them to denuclearize altogether.

While North Korea has no plans of giving up their nuclear status, they are willing to make a “Western hamburger franchise in the capital of Pyongyang as a gesture of goodwill toward Trump. Trump is well known for his preference for fast food like McDonald’s,” The Hill reports.

This might be the oddest bit of news to come from the entire debacle that has been the North Korea-U.S. summit, which has been about as shaky as one would expect. The meeting was scheduled to be held on June 12 in Singapore, until Trump wrote Kim Jong Un a “Dear Kim” letter citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” toward the U.S. and officially called it off.

The letter read like an official breakup between the two crazy world leaders, whose love affair was shakier than Kim Kardashian’s marriage to that tall basketball guy who wasn’t really good.

“I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters,” Trump wrote. “Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.”

He ended the letter with, “You will always be my boo.” Fine, he didn’t, but seriously, this relationship is weird. Early Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the talk might still be happening since Jong Un had a “solid response to my letter.”