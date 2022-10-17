On Saturday, former President Barack Obama shared plans of going to Georgia and Michigan to help out Democratic candidates as the midterms wrap up over the next few weeks. A statement directly from his office explained:



“Given the high stakes of this year’s midterm elections, President Obama wants to do his part to help Democrats win next month. He looks forward to stumping for candidates up and down the ballot, especially in races and states that will have consequences for the administration of 2024 elections.”



Obama will make appearances in Atlanta on October 28 and Detroit on October 29. He plans on lending support to Governor Gretchen Whitmer as well as Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. Whitmer’s office also said the former president will also boost Michigan Democrats during a Get Out the Vote rally.

The event will zero in “on the stakes of the race as access to abortion, voting rights and public education are at risk in Michigan,” her office stated. Although Obama’s office hasn’t announced which candidates he will be campaigning for in Georgia, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams is trying her best to become the first Black woman governor of Georgia.

Additionally, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is facing Republican Herschel Walker. Obama has plans of stopping in Wisconsin on October 29 as well to help Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes and Governor Tony Evers at his attempt to be reelected. It has been predicted that Republicans will win control of the U.S. House of Representatives as well as the U.S. Senate.

“Because it may turn out that in a close presidential election at some point, certification of an election in a key swing state may be at issue,” Obama said during a podcast interview on Saturday. “And, it’s going to be really important that we have people there who play it straight.”