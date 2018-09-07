Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

For the first time since leaving office, former president of the United States and current president of Wakanda, Barack Obama, has publicly called the devil by his birth name.



According to HuffPost, the moment happened during a speech by the former (and my only) president at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday.

Obama had been hesitant to call out the current president for a number of reasons. First, he was not going to go back and forth with you niggas while he’s living his best life. Secondly, he’s been busy staying hydrated and exfoliating and third, and most importantly, lions don’t give a shit about what sheep are doing—even if they are white sheep.

As most superheroes do when they come out of retirement, Obama is making a play to help Democrats win midterm elections; and so he can’t play coy any longer.

“You happen to be coming of age during one of those moments,” Obama told the audience, HuffPost reports. “It did not start with Donald Trump―he is a symptom, not the cause. He is just capitalizing on resentment that politicians have been fanning for years. A fear, an anger that is rooted in our past but is also borne in our enormous upheavals that have taken place in your brief lifetimes.”



Did you hear that? He called his name. No more subtweets. No more sneak disses. He’s called orange Satan by his birth name. It is on, now! And Obama even took it back to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., when Trump claimed that there were “some very fine people on both sides.”

“We’re supposed to stand up to discrimination, and we’re sure as heck supposed to stand up clearly and unequivocally to Nazi sympathizers,” Obama said. “How hard can that be, saying that Nazis are bad?”

Obama wanted to make clear that the reason that the economy is doing so well— the economy that Trump keeps trying to take credit for—is because of the work laid out during the eight-year presidency of, yep, you guessed it—Barack Obama.

“By the time I left office, household income was near its all-time high, and the uninsured rate hit an all-time low, poverty rates were falling,” Obama said. “I mention this just so when you hear how great the economy is doing right now, let’s just remember when this recovery started.”

HuffPost notes that the former president, arguably the most athletic and charming president to ever grace the Oval Office, wasn’t just on stage to bash the current grease-stained mound of backwash in office, he also acknowledged “the women who have taken a stand in the #MeToo movement, and the teens of Parkland, Fla., who are standing up to gun violence and the National Rifle Association.

“The threat to our democracy doesn’t just come from Donald Trump,” Obama said. “The biggest threat to our democracy is indifference. The biggest threat to our democracy is cynicism. Cynicism has led too many people to turn away from politics and stay home on Election Day. To all the young people that are here today, there are now more eligible voters in your generation than in any other, which means your generation now has more power than any other to change things.”

Obama added that all that was needed for change to take place were for those young people to “show up.”

Y’all’s president asked for this problem and now he’s got it.