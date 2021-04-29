No Matter What Happened in the Derek Chauvin Trial, the Former Cop Was Leaving in Handcuffs: Report

Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

If the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin had found the former Minneapolis cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck until he died not guilty or if a mistrial was called, the Department of Justice planned to arrest him and charge him with federal police-brutality violations.



According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, federal prosecutors didn’t want to influence the outcome of the murder trial but totally planned to arrest his ass inside the courthouse so there was no way that Chauvin was walking out that day a free man.



The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office’s plan was to charge Chauvin with a criminal complaint so they could lock him up immediately and then seek a grand jury indictment while Chauvin was chilling in jail.



Thankfully that didn’t have to happen, as a jury found Chauvin “guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last Tuesday.”

But just because Chauvin’s ass has been found guilty, don’t think the DOJ is letting up. In fact, they just switched up the plan. The DOJ is still going to charge his ass but they are going to get a grand jury indictment first, and charges against Chauvin and the three other officers—J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao—are expected soon.



Y’all should’ve never played with Merrick Garland because America’s top cop is opening cases on all you bitches, because “the DOJ is separately opening a civil investigation into the practices of the Minneapolis Police Department,” Business Insider reports.

Federal prosecutors planned to charge Chauvin not only in Floyd’s death but also the violent arrest of a 14-year-old boy in 2017. During that incident, prosecutors said “Chauvin struck a Black teenager in the head with a flashlight and placed him in a prone position for 17 minutes,” the Star Tribune reported. According to witnesses, Chauvin also ignored complaints from the teen that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin is looking at up to 40 years in Floyd’s death and his sentencing is in June.

