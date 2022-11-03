It’s been some time since beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle was taken away from the hip-hop world. Now three years later, the man convicted of killing the cherished MC will be handed down his consequences.

At least that’s what we thought, until Eric Holder, the man convicted of killing Nipsey, had his sentencing hearing postponed on Thursday, according to NBC News.

Initially, Holder’s sentencing was scheduled to happen on Thursday and he faced a maximum sentence of life in prison. But for a reason not known, the proceeding was continued.

In July, a Los Angeles jury only took six hours to deliberate after a month-long trial into the murder of Nipsey. Along with first-degree murder, Holder was also charged with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for injuring two other people during the shooting.

On March 31, 209, Holder shot Hussle at least ten times in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. He was only 33. In May 2019, he was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

More from NBC News:

Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, had grown up with Holder, and both were members of the same gang, the Rollin’ 60s. Prosecutors argued Holder was upset over accusations that he was a snitch, and that it was premeditated when he approached Hussle outside his shop, the Marathon, and opened fire.

In the years following his untimely death, Nipsey has been honored in a number of ways by the local Los Angeles community. In August, the Los Angeles Metro rail announced that they are opening a train station in honor of Neighborhood Nip. The station is located in Nipsey Hussle square and will serve people who live in some of the oldest neighborhoods in South Central Los Angeles.

Also in August, the Victory Lap rapper was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the years leading up to his death, Nipsey was a beloved figure in his community and the hip-hop world who spoke out against gun violence and offered advice for up-and-coming entrepreneurs and artists.