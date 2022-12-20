We may earn a commission from links on this page.

With so much legal news coming out of the world of entertainment, people may have forgotten that the man convicted of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle has still not been sentenced.

On Monday, Eric Holder Jr. attempted to have his first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter, which would minimize his prison sentence. But, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke rejected the bid, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Holder’s attorneys also attempted to get a new trial for their client, but that motion was also denied by Judge Jacke.

Furthermore, Holder’s sentencing hearing has been postponed yet again, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles. This is the second time this year that his sentencing hearing has been held up . In November, Holder was scheduled to be sentenced but for reasons unknown, the proceeding was continued.

He faces a maximum of life in prison.

In July, a Los Angeles jury only took six hours to deliberate after a month-long trial to come to a verdict in the murder of Nipsey. Along with first-degree murder, Holder was also charged with two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for injuring two other people during the shooting.



On March 31, 2019, Holder shot Hussle at least ten times in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. He was only 33. In May 2019, Holder was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

In the years following his untimely death, Nipsey has been honored in several ways by the local Los Angeles community. This year alone, the Los Angeles Metro rail announced that they are opening a train station in honor of Neighborhood Nip. The station is located in Nipsey Hussle S quare and will serve people who live in some of the oldest neighborhoods in South Central Los Angeles.

Also in August, the Victory Lap rapper was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.