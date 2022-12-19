Over the weekend, there were so many new things that occurred that will heavily affect the outcome of the Tory Lanez felony assault trial, and none of them directly involved the two biggest figures in the trial, Megan Thee Stallion and Lanez.

Here’s what you may have missed over the weekend:

1. Kelsey Harris’ full September interview with prosecutors played in court:

On Friday, a 78-minute September interview with prosecutors and Megan’s ex-friend and assistant, Kelsey Harris, was played in court, according to the Associated Press. In the interview, she claimed she saw Lanez fire a gun at Megan’s feet, a far cry from what she said on the witness stand earlier in the week. When questioned by prosecutors in court, Harris said she did not see Lanez shoot Megan.

Advertisement

During the recorded interview, Harris’ description of what led up to the shooting mostly matched the story Megan told during her testimony last week. But while on the witness stand, Harris has claimed that many of the statements she made during that interview were “not accurate.”

2. Megan’s bodyguard is missing:

Justin Edison, the Houston rapper’s bodyguard, went missing after he gave a witness statement to prosecutors that implicated Lanez, according to Rolling Stone. He was set to testify, but with him missing, there is a possibility that it will be delayed.

During opening statements, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said that Edison was going to take the stand and say that he visited the Canadian rapper’s house the day after the shooting where he heard Lanez confess that he shot Megan in both of her feet. Although he was not there when the shooting happened, Edison said he got a text from Harris that read, “Help/Tory shot meg/911.”

3. 50 Cent Won’t Leave Megan Thee Stallion alone:

This new detail doesn’t have a direct effect on the outcome of the trial, but it’s something that everyone on Black Twitter was discussing over the weekend. On Sunday, the Queens rapper posted a meme on social media that questioned the validity of Megan’s allegations toward Lanez.

Advertisement

The post is a picture of Megan that transitions to Jussie Smollet, who was found guilty in December 2021 of faking a hate crime. 50 Cent wrote in the post, “Damn i’m confused all this shit going around i don’t know what to think. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

Advertisement

Even though I think the meme is in poor taste, it really doesn’t make sense. Smollet was convicted because he LIED about a hate crime. Megan did not lie about being shot. She may have lied about her relationship with Lanez, but not about the crimes committed against her. The only question left to answer and what this trial will determine is, who shot her?

