Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Presidential advisor and proof that not all White Walkers live beyond the wall, Kellyanne Conway might have made the dumbest comment in her long history of dumb comments.



During an appearance on the president’s favorite reality television show, Fox & Friends, the warm-weather White Walker suggested that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was somehow sexist for declaring his run for the White House when the Democratic field already has so many female candidates.

“I would ask him a couple questions today as he runs from my native New Jersey,” Conway said, according to Politico.



“One is, what is wrong with the candidates that are already in there? What is your objection to [California Sen.] Kamala Harris running, [Massachusetts Sen.] Elizabeth Warren, [New York Sen.] Kirsten Gillibrand, these others who have already announced, [Hawaii Rep.] Tulsi Gabbard maybe? If he were a Republican running against them, they immediately would call him a sexist for running against these women in the Democratic field.”

What?

We’ve been down this road with Kellyanne Conway before. However, my thorough research from examining episodes of The Walking Dead tells me that one of the traits of her particular species of zombies is rapidly diminishing brain capacity, so most people are not shocked that she said something really stupid.

Advertisement

Like the time she noted that microwaves can turn into cameras.

“There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phone, through their television sets, any number of different ways, microwaves that turn into cameras,” she told the Bergen Record. “That’s just a fact of modern life.”

In fact, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough once said that Kellyanne Conway’s arguments are so dumb it makes his teeth hurt.

Advertisement

So yeah, this is one of those moments. Booker announced his candidacy Friday morning in an online video. He’d long been expected to make a run for the White House and finally made it official. Politico notes that the former Newark, N.J., mayor is the “highest-profile man to announce a 2020 White House bid and joins Harris, Gillibrand and Warren in the group of senators who have either announced 2020 exploratory committees or campaigns.”

Conway, a New Jersey native, did mention some actual criticisms that Booker will face now that he’s running for president. She pointed to his record as mayor of Newark and pointed out some of “his tactics during the confirmation hearing for now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.” Conway also made reference to Booker’s initial support of school choice, a position he’s since shied away from, which Conway believes was a political move.

But Conway can’t not be Conway so of course, she ended with this:

“I’d also ask him what exactly you accomplished qualifies you to be commander-in-chief and president of the United States?” she said.

Advertisement

I’d ask her to turn around and ask her boss the same question.