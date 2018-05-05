Photo: Rebecca Blackwell (AP Photo)

Kanye West’s antics have made it all the way to the motherland and back, and suffice it to say, no one – on either hemisphere — is pleased.



An outspoken Nigerian senator offered West a trip to several/any/all the slave ports on the continent for an education on slavery and the slave trade.



He also said that the controversial and embattled rapper and producer “defecated” on his people’s graves.

“If Kanye West thinks slavery was a choice, we will offer him a free ticket and tour guide to visit slave routes and camps in Badagry, Lagos, Ouida, Benin Republic, Ghana and Goree Island in Senegal to ‘experience the choices in chains. Kanye defecated on the graves of victims,” Sani said in a tweet.

West may have entered his own door of no return (no disrespect to the ancestors) when he said on TMZ Live that slavery was a preference by saying, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”

Though TMZ’s Van Lathan got him all the way together, and West later tried to qualify his statement on the slave trade by saying “the numbers were on our side” he only seemed to show his immense ignorance of history (but being educated in the American school system, I get it), it is still something that will most likely be in his obituary.

Good idea – instead of Ibiza or Cannes, maybe this international Negro and his family need to take it to back to West Africa and perhaps the new lynching memorial in Alabama since they obviously don’t read .



That and/or just shut that piehole for a minute.