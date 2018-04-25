Photo: Human Pictures (Equal Justice Initiative)

It’s time to take this story to the masses.

It’s time to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

May the other side of his story now be entered into the record, the narrative, the myth of these United States of America. Forever and ever. Amen.

“We love talking about 19th-century history and not talk about slavery,” quips Bryan Stevenson to a room full of reporters gathered at his Equal Justice Initiative Center on Monday. We congregated at his loft-like office in downtown in Montgomery, Ala., after spending the morning touring the soon-to-be-opened National Memorial to Peace and Justice, to honor the victims of lynchings, and the separately housed Legacy Museum: From Slavery to Mass Incarceration.



Advertisement

On what was coincidentally Confederate Memorial Day, a day that saw Montgomery’s downtown area sun-drenched streets eerily deserted, the 58-year-old civil rights attorney says it’s high time the other half be told. The Confederate propagandists have had their say via statues and memorials, history books and song, but those people brutalized, sold and killed in the name of white hegemony (and capital) must also be entered into the record of American history.



Photo: Brad Barket (Getty Images for POLITICO)

“We need to find ways to live in this country and talk about things we haven’t talked about,” says Stevenson. He acknowledges that a memorial to lynching victims may be uncomfortable for some but emphasizes that it’s not about retribution.



Advertisement

“It isn’t about punishment,” he says, noting that we have been acculturated into a very punitive society here in the United States. Stevenson says that the same grace and credo he wants to be applied to those he has defended on death row for the last 30 years, should also apply to white Southerners: “Each of us is better than the worst thing we’ve ever done.”

But just as a defendant must elocute to his or her crimes before the court, Stevenson believes that we cannot reconcile our past and move forward as a country until we begin to acknowledge its basest brutality. Heavily influenced by Germany’s atonement after the Holocaust and South Africa’s truth-and-reconciliation endeavors after the fall of apartheid, Stevenson says to “move past” slavery and lynchings, we must first talk about it. Without that, there is no justice.

Montgomery, the capital of Alabama, is a sloping, open city of about 200,000, with wide roads leading to the State Capitol sitting atop a hill. It’s “Gumptown” to some; as famous for the church where a 25-year-old Martin Luther King Jr. incubated his first nonviolent civil rights action, to being the site from which the telegram to fire on Fort Sumpter was sent, starting the U.S. Civil War. All throughout the city, this racial dichotomy stands—the city seal actually proclaims that Montgomery is both the “Cradle of the Confederacy” and the “Birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement”; there is a slab of marble honoring Jefferson Davis across the street from a much newer one to King in the shadow the Capitol.



Advertisement

Montgomery, also home to the Rosa Parks and Hank Williams Museum (coincidentally housed right next door to EJI), is also that rests by the Alabama river . By 1860, it had become the nexus of the domestic slave trade, where millions of African Americans were warehoused and sold in the town square. Montgomery’s port was the entry point to slavery in the “lower South” where the institution was known to be especially brutal; after 1833, the entire state of Alabama forbade free blacks from entering the state.

And for those African Americans who remained, well, their lives were constricted in ways large and small, the threat of violence always lurking if they dared step out of line.

The National Memorial for Peace and Justice

Photo: Human Images (EJI)

Advertisement

The serene, well-designed memorial to the more than 4,000 African-American lynching victims is all about historical context. The somber, sacred space, standing atop a hill, begins with slavery. When one enters, after passing a quote by King, visitors first encounter a sculpture of seven African men, women and children chained in various states of bondage, designed by Ghanaian artist, Kwame Akoto-Bamfo.



Because the rest of the exhibit is so abstract, the designers wanted the first encounter to be that of humans—real people kidnapped and brought through West Africa to begin their sojourn here.



One then goes up a slope, with placards giving context to lynching (nearly 25 percent of those lynched were accused of sexual assault; nearly 30 percent accused of murder; the means of death range from hanging to shooting to burning to stabbing to beating to drowning). And at the very top of the hill, one encounters the first monuments at eye level.



Advertisement

Photo: Human Pictures (Equal Justice Initiative)

As one rounds the square space, the ground begins to slope down illuminating each of the 800 corten steel monuments, one for each county in the United States where a racial terror took place. With each corridor, the monuments with the names of those killed begin to rise. Until they are above you, hanging.

To the side, there are stories of some of the individuals: “Mary Turner was lynched, with her unborn child, at Folsom Bridge in the Brooks-Lowndes County line in Georgia in 1918 for complaining about the recent lynching of her husband, Hayes Turner.” Or “Rachel Moore was lynched in 1921 in Rankin County, Mississippi, by a mob searching for her son-in-law.” Or “Ernest Green and Charlie Lang, both 14, were lynched in Shubuta, Mississippi, in 1942 after a white girl said they were threatening.” Or “A black man recently discharged from the army and a black woman were lynched near Pickens Mississippi, in 1919 for writing a note to a white woman.”



Advertisement

In the six-acre park surrounding the memorial is a field of identical monuments, laid out like so many bronze coffins, waiting to be claimed by the communities where they took place. According to the EJI, over time, the national memorial will serve as a report on which parts of the country have confronted the truth of this terror and which have not.

The Legacy Museum: From Slavery to Mass Incarceration

Entering the darkness of the Legacy Museum, about a 15 minute walk from the lynching memorial, one of the first quotes one comes upon is that of Harriet Tubman: “Slavery is the next thing to hell.”



Advertisement

The most chilling experience is one of the first, when one comes upon black and white holograms of slaves penned in a warehouse (the actual museum is on the site of a warehouse where livestock and enslaved people were kept before auction) and as one goes up to the bars, the enslaved person begins to tell their story. There is one of a mother who keeps hearing her children’s voices; of a man who tells of how his mother begged for him, then 6 years old, to be bought with her (though she was kicked away from the white man buying her flesh, the two were eventually reunited); that of two small children, looking lost; that of women wailing spirituals).



It will haunt you, as it should.



Photo: Human Images (Equal Justice Institute)

There are other holograms, too, a bit further down, but this time you sit down and pick up a phone, as if you are visiting a prison. And the prisoners, now in color, tell you their stories. Like Robert Caston, who sitting across from you, recounts that at 17 years old, he got a life sentence to be served at the notorious Angola State Prison in Louisiana, which was built on an actual plantation. He speaks about how a sound dictated every aspect of his waking life.



Advertisement

“Whistle do everything in Angola,” he says resignedly. “And that’s something you just have to live with.”



Caston says that at Angola, prisoners were sent to the fields to pick cotton and cut sugar cane every single day; it was never too rainy, cold or hot. He spoke about how the racial attitudes of the guards caused constant misery and how they’d take out their frustration on the men locked up. About how his life was one of pure subjugation. If not before, the unbroken chain between his life and those of those men women and children locked up earlier in slave pens are made crystal clear.

The cavernous room, where no photography is allowed, uses technology everywhere, from Molly Crabapple’s beautiful work showing slavery’s evolution to actual signs from segregation (“No blacks, Jews, dogs allowed”), or a timeline Supreme Court rulings that document the African-American experience (1842’s Prigg v. Pennsylvania to 2013’s Shelby v. Holder).

There is a room of freedom fighting heroes, some permanent, some changing, some I didn’t know and plan to look up (Fred Korematsu, Jo Ann Robinson, Johnnie Carr, Josiah Henson, Mohammah Baquaqua. Scipio Africanaus Jones, Albert Turner, Mary Eliza Mahoney).

Advertisement

There were walls of dirt collected at the sites of lynchings in Alabama, like a humongous spice rack, as a representation of the skin of those murdered.

Photo: Human Images (EJI)

As an attorney, Stevenson makes a good case that slavery and mass incarceration are directly, inextricably linked—the 13th Amendment abolished slavery except for those in prisons; the highest rates of African Americans incarcerated are in former slave-holding states, and today Alabama’s rates of incarceration are among the highest in the world, surpassing rogue states like Syria and Iraq.

Advertisement

In fact, the link between past and present still stands. On one wall of the museum lay this fact: “Today the Alabama State Constitution still mandates that there be racial segregation in education with ‘separate schools for white and colored children.’”



If Montgomery, surely “a community shaped by slavery,” does not yet know its past, how can the rest of us? Many locals acknowledged to Stevenson that the Legacy Museum will be the first time they’ve ever seen a monument to this vilest and most peculiar institution.

“We have to be willing to tell the truth about our past,” says Stevenson, who has made more than his case that the past undoubtedly affects our present. And our collective future. The founder of EJI says he hopes that these two new sites to those who heretofore had no voice will motivate us to do more.

Advertisement

So help us God.

The Legacy Museum: From Slavery to Mass Incarceration and Lynching Memorial will open on Thursday, April 26. Tickets can be purchased here.



Advertisement

For more photos and insight, visit The Root’s IG page for more of Angela’s story.