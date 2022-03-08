If you’ve been missing your weekly dosage of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, then boy do I have some news for you!

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper would be taking her show on the road—and by “on the road,” I mean over the river and through the woods to Amazon’s recently launched audio platform, Amp.

Per HotNewHipHop, Amazon Amp is “a new live radio app that users can play DJ on as they chat with listeners and check out tens of millions of songs distributed by the three major labels (Universal, Sony, and Warner), as well as hundreds of independent imprints.” Unlike Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces, Amazon’s new platform is positioned as a “radio-style service than a live chat service,” according to The Verge and there are already big plans in motion to entice the public sign up.

Aside from Amp being free to join, Amazon has recruited a handful of other artist’s to help sweeten the deal: folks like Pusha T, Tinashe, Big Boi, Lil Yachty and more have signed on for their own shows.

“Amp is building a home where anyone can create live shows alongsidesome of the biggest names in the industry. As part of the limited beta, Amp is announcing a slate of upcoming shows from some of the biggest names in music,” Minaj’s Instagram story post read in part, citing an official press release. She also gave her diehard fans, aka The Barbz, a secret code to download the new app before teasing more announcements expected to come sometime late Tuesday afternoon.