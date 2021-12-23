ABC News has added another notable name to its groundbreaking docuseries Let the World See. Nia Long (The Best Man films, Love Jones) has joined the project to voice the words of Mamie Till-Mobley.



Advertisement

The actress will read excerpts from Till-Mobley’s memoir Death of Innocence: The Story of the Hate Crime that Changed America.

Let The World See chronicles Till-Mobley’s fight for justice after the murder of her son. It will air as a companion to ABC’s limited series Women of the Movement.

Premiering Thursday, Jan. 6 at 10 pm, Let the World See’s first episode “begins with an examination of Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley’s early life, Emmett Till’s childhood, the fate of his father and the events that led to Emmett Till’s murder in Mississippi in the summer of 1955.”



As previously reported by The Root, the docuseries will also feature appearances from Chicago natives Michelle Obama and Common, as they “add their personal insights into the life and legacy of Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley.”

G/O Media may get a commission Sustainable sex toys Germany’s Fun Factory Brings 20 Years of Ingenuity and Care to Every Adult Toy It Ethically Makes Bring pleasure home for the holidays

Here are a few of Fun Factory's best-selling bundles for you to experience and get your safe self-love on with. Shop at Fun Factory

Previously announced interviewees include Rev. Wheeler Parker, Emmett Till’s cousin, who witnessed the abduction, Ollie Gordon and Amos Smith, Thelma Wright, Mamie Till-Mobley’s cousin, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Lent Rice, an FBI agent on the team that reopened the investigation more than 50 years later, Dan Wakefield, a journalist who covered Emmett Till’s murder trial and Betty Pearson, who was in the courtroom for the trial.

Authors Angie Thomas, Christopher Benson and John Edgar Wideman will offer insights, and Michael Eric Dyson will do a special reading of his “Letter to Emmett Till” from the scene of the crime.

Advertisement

Directed by Jeanmarie Condon and Fatima Curry, the docuseries counts Shawn Carter and Will Smith among its executive producers.

Limited series Women of the Movement shows how Mamie Till-Mobley turned her grief into purpose as she became an “activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement as we know it today.”

Advertisement

It stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

Women of the Movement premieres Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 pm on ABC, followed by Let the World See at 10 pm. Both series air across three consecutive weeks and are available on Hulu the day after broadcast.