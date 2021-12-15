ABC News’ ground-breaking docuseries Let the World See is set to include interviews with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Oscar® Award-winning rapper/actor/activist Common, The Root has learned exclusively .

The Chicago natives will “add their personal insights into the life and legacy of Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley.”

Premiering Thursday, Jan. 6 at 10 pm, Let the World See chronicles Mamie Till-Mobley’s story as she brings her son home to Chicago and decides to have an open casket funeral, a moment that changed the course of the civil rights movement.

Obama and Common join previously confirmed interviewees Rev. Wheeler Parker, Emmett Till’s cousin, who witnessed the abduction, Ollie Gordon and Amos Smith, Thelma Wright, Mamie Till-Mobley’s cousin, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Lent Rice, an FBI agent on the team that reopened the investigation more than 50 years later, Dan Wakefield, a journalist who covered Emmett Till’s murder trial and Betty Pearson, who was in the courtroom for the trial.

The project also features appearances from authors Angie Thomas, Christopher Benson, John Edgar Wideman and Michael Eric Dyson who will hold a special reading of his “Letter to Emmett Till” at the scene of the crime.

Let the World See is a companion to the limited series Women of the Movement, which stars Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley as she seeks justice for her son. It co-stars Tonya Pinkins as Alma, Cedric Joe as Emmett Till, Ray Fisher as Gene Mobley, Glynn Turman as Mose Wright, Chris Coy as J.W. Milam, Carter Jenkins as Roy Bryant and Julia McDermott as Carolyn Bryant.

Directed by Jeanmarie Condon and Fatima Curry, the docuseries counts Shawn Carter and Will Smith among its executive producers, and features an original soundtrack from GRAMMY-nominated producer Salaam Remi.

Airing across three two-hour episodes, Women of the Movement premieres Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 pm, with each episode followed by a new installment of Let the World See.