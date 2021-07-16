NFL Will Play Black National Anthem Before Every Week 1 Game (Laughs in Colin Kaepernick)

Ain’t it just like the man to shadow ban the player who started the movement and then come back and embrace the movement but not the player?



The National Football League, or as I call it the Ordinary League of Old White Owners, will play the Black National Anthem before every week 1 game, and before you bust out laughing, yes, they will be playing the old Black National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and not any of the new Black National Anthems “Knuck if you Buck,” “Back Dat Azz Up” or “Try Jesus (Cause I throw Hands).”



According to the Hill, apparently the league played “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” last year but I was busy looking up why kneeling in the NFL seemed to be a bigger problem than players who manhandle their wives.



Maybe we have Jay-Z to thank for this after he reportedly entered an illuminati deal with the NFL to undo 200 years of the mistreatment of Blacks with music. Wait, no. All of this is a part of a “10-year, $250 million pledge to fight racism playing the song before certain ‘tentpole games,’ including the NFL playoffs, NFL draft and Sept. 9 NFL kickoff game. Additionally, the league will promote social justice through signage, player helmet decals and PSAs,” the Hill reports.



Yes, the NFL has patterned their social justice movement after the quintessential civil rights movie Footloose in which a town that prohibits dancing learns that maybe dancing isn’t so bad when they start...dancing.



How stupid of the NFL—who has currently whiteballed former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick ,who is credited with birthing this newfound social justice movement in the league by kneeling during the national anthem to bring awareness to the unjust killings of unarmed Black people by the police–trying to be the leader in sports with their social justice bullshit.



It’s embarrassing and also condescending and outright patronizing.



“We, the National Football League, believe Black lives matter. … Without Black players there would be no National Football League,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in an apology video message last year. And yet somehow the NFL continues to ignore Colin Kaepernick, the Santa Claus of this whole Christmas setup, because he’s the reason for the season but let’s keep acting like the NFL cares.



