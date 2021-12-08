On Tuesday, the NFL revealed its nominees for its most prestigious honor: The 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Since the award’s inception in 1970, each season, one player from each team is nominated for their “excellence on the field, and whose passion to impact lives extends beyond the game.” It’s kind of a big damn deal because outside of being recognized for their philanthropic efforts, each nominee receives up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice while the winner receives a much larger $250,000 donation for the same purpose.

“The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is the League’s most prestigious honor and these 32 men represent their many teammates who do incredible things in their communities,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Their unwavering commitment to their hometowns and team communities embodies Walter’s spirit of giving back in a way that makes us all incredibly proud of the work they are doing every day.”

So who are this year’s nominees? I’m glad you asked:

Arizona Cardinals: Kelvin Beachum

Kelvin Beachum Atlanta Falcons: Mike Davis

Mike Davis Baltimore Ravens: Bradley Bozeman

Bradley Bozeman Buffalo Bills: Harrison Phillips

Harrison Phillips Carolina Panthers: D.J. Moore

D.J. Moore Chicago Bears: Jimmy Graham

Jimmy Graham Cincinnati Bengals: Sam Hubbard

Sam Hubbard Cleveland Browns: Denzel Ward

Denzel Ward Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott Denver Broncos: Justin Simmons

Justin Simmons Detroit Lions: Jason Cabinda

Jason Cabinda Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones Houston Texans: Justin Reid

Justin Reid Indianapolis Colts: Kenny Moore II

Kenny Moore II Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Jack

Myles Jack Kanas City Chiefs: Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu Las Vegas Raiders: Darren Waller

Darren Waller Los Angeles Chargers: Corey Linsley

Corey Linsley Los Angeles Rams: Andrew Whitworth

Andrew Whitworth Miami Dolphins: Jerome Baker

Jerome Baker Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr New England Patriots: Lawrence Guy

Lawrence Guy New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan New York Giants: Logan Ryan

Logan Ryan New York Jets : Quinnen Williams

: Quinnen Williams Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce Pittsburgh Steelers: Cameron Heyward

Cameron Heyward San Francisco 49ers: Arik Armstead

Arik Armstead Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans

Mike Evans Tennessee Titans: Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry Washington Football Team: Jonathan Allen

Of those nominated, Dak Prescott’s name immediately jumped out. I’ve heard wonderful things about his Faith Fight Finish Foundation and its tireless work to not only raise funds and increase awareness of cancer, but to address mental health and suicide prevention, as well as improve the relationships between police departments and the communities they serve.

“Dak Prescott is an awesome example of the great things that professional athletes can do off the field,” Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer, said in a statement. “Since day one, Dak has used his platform to help make a difference for others. Whether he is working as a cancer advocate, bringing youth and police together for honest conversations or simply writing ‘Ask 4 Help’ on his taped wrist for fans to see on television, Dak wants to be an inspiration to others.”

Another player who has been killing it off the field all season is two-time Pro Bowler Derrick Henry. When he’s not preoccupied with using defensive linemen as a treadmill, he’s doing things like hosting back-to-school events for the Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee through his Two All Foundation.

“I am proud of the work our players do in the community and appreciate the opportunity to highlight that work,” Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said in a statement. “Derrick has a passion for making a difference for those who are in need and the young people in our community. His leadership on and off the field is a great example of what it means to be a professional football player.”

Much respect to each and every one of these players, and hopefully their charitable acts inspire others to follow suit.