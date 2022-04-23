A woman is suing Von Miller, NFL linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, for allegedly sharing explicit images of her engaged in consensual sexual acts with two celebrities. The files also allegedly include a sex tape between the woman (who is being referred to only as Jane Doe), and the NFL star. According to documents exclusively obtained by entertainment reporter, The Blast, the woman is suing for an undisclosed amount for “intrusion of private affairs, and “intentional infliction of emotional distress” and violating the law by, “intentionally distributes by any means a photograph, film, videotape, recording, or any other reproduction of another, without the other’s consent.”

Doe alleges that Miller, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams, shared the footage with two “well known” celebrities (that also go unnamed in the documentation) via Instagram Direct Messaging. The first message reads “This the b—-h you want? You can have her dawg,” followed by an explicit photo. The second message is similar reading, “This the b—-h you want?” just a few minutes later, with other imagery to follow.

The woman states clearly that she “did NOT consent to his distribution and/or sharing of the private sexually explicit photograph that revealed her private and intimate body parts and depicted her engaging in a sex act with Miller.” The violation of her privacy is being described by her lawyers as an act of revenge porn after the separation between Doe and the Bills player.

In the lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles County Court, Doe’s lawyers claim that on May 7th, 2020, “in a fit of jealousy, anger, and rage” the images and footage taken throughout the course of their relationship were intentionally leaked. While the filming of the shots were consented to by the woman, they were only intended for the private viewing of herself and Miller. Miller’s sharing of these images is not only a personal violation of Doe’s privacy, but a violation of the law as well.

Doe states that her story is a “cautionary tale for young women that date professional athletes like Miller that think laws do not apply because of fame, money, and power.” She went on to add that “...professional athletes are not exempt from the law, and Miller’s indicative, manipulative, and unlawful actions must not be condoned.”