New York Forms Containment Area in Response to Coronavirus, Schools to be Closed for Two Weeks

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been steadily rising throughout the country. As a result, we’re seeing more and more states take drastic measures to try and contain the spread of the disease.



CBS News reports that on Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that a one mile “containment area” is being formed in the suburb of New Rochelle. Of the 173 cases of COVID-19 in New York, 108 of them were located in Westchester County, the area where New Rochelle is located. Schools, houses of worship and other large gathering areas will be closed for two weeks while the containment area is active. The National Guard is set to deliver food in the area and will assist in cleaning public areas. As of Tuesday, there have been 808 reported cases of COVID-19 across the county.



Advertisement

This news follows Fulton County School System in Georgia shutting down schools after an employee tested positive for the disease. Florida and California have declared a state of emergency as a result of the disease. Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have canceled their Cleveland rallies as a result of COVID-19. SXSW has been canceled and there have been rumblings that this year’s Coachella festival may be postponed.

While it may feel like the world is on the brink of becoming The Division, the number of recoveries is actually quite high. Of the 118,101 confirmed cases globally, 64,391 have seen recovery. Still, why tempt fate by going outside when you can stay home and get through your gaming/Netflix backlog?