Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
News

Fulton County School System Closes After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Joe Jurado
Filed to:coronavirus
coronavirusFulton CountyFulton County School Systemschool closuresSchools
494
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Fulton County School System Closes After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Photo: Shutterstock

More and more states are having to adjust to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We’ve seen companies mandate employees work from home, large-scale events and festivals canceled and now one of the largest school districts in Georgia is having to drastically respond to the virus as well.

WSB-TV reports that the Fulton County School System will close all its schools on Tuesday. This comes after an employee for the school system tested positive for COVID-19. The affected employee is currently in the hospital receiving treatment. The closures will allow the school to clean and disinfect all the affected schools. Officials for the school system are expected to release more details later on Monday about which schools were affected, what the plan is going further and whether further closures will follow.

Advertisement

Fulton County is the fourth largest school system in Georgia. It boasts about 93,500 students across 59 elementary schools, 19 middle schools and 18 high schools. Atlanta is among one of the cities located inside the Fulton County School System. Overall, there have been six presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Georgia.

While the virus’s spread seems to be slowing in China where it first originated, it has steadily been spreading through the United States. As of this writing, there have been 550 reported cases across 30 states with 22 deaths.  

So remember folks, wash your hands, stay home if you’re not feeling well and cover your mouths when you sneeze or cough. Essentially, just practice basic hygiene folks. It can be a lifesaver.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Donald Trump Will NOT Catch the Coronavirus, So Don't Pray For It to Happen or Try to Speak It Into Existence

It's a Fraud: Televangelist Jim Bakker Ordered to Stop Selling False Coronavirus Cure

Bernie Sanders' Senior Adviser Said Some Very Stupid Things...Like Most of Us

Zaya Wade Made Her Red Carpet Debut With Support From Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union