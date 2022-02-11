Mayor Eric Adams announced if workers aren’t vaccinated they won’t be allowed to work, which may cost 3,000 people their jobs, reported the New York Times. As you can imagine, the anti-vaxxers were not so happy. A crowd of city workers protested against the New York City vaccination mandate for municipal workers in a march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

The Times reported the mayor’s administration is expected to let up to 3,000 municipal workers go Friday if they are not vaccinated.

From the Times:

The mandate, put in place by Mr. Adams’s predecessor, Bill de Blasio, has been effective: About 95 percent of the city’s 370,000 workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase from 84 percent when the mandate was first announced in October. Mr. Adams has repeatedly said that he preferred not to fire police officers, firefighters and teachers, but that it was more important to enforce vaccination against the virus. “We have to be very clear — people must be vaccinated if they are New York City employees,” Mr. Adams said at a news conference on Thursday in the Bronx. “Everyone understood that.”

Adams also suggested his administration isn’t firing the workers but rather they are quitting by refusing to get poked, reported the Times. However, if the city loses an estimated one percent of its workforce, it will be the largest reduction in workers due to vaccine mandating in the country, according to the Times.

Former health adviser to Mr. de Blasio, Dr. Jay Varna, supported the mandate as it protected essential workers. “Vaccine mandates are contagious. Many other cities and states adopted employee mandates after New York City, because if you can make it happen here, you can make it happen everywhere,” said Varna via the Times.

The Times also reported that in addition to the 3,000 workers who could be fired, another 9,000 unvaccinated workers are seeking exemptions to vaccination mandates through unions.

From the Times:



New York has also seen resistance to its mandate. Unions filed a lawsuit, arguing that the city had overstepped its authority, but the challenges were not successful. A group of unions filed a new lawsuit on Tuesday, claiming that the city was not following due process by firing workers. In all, about 13,000 workers have applied for exemptions, which are known as reasonable accommodations, and 54 percent of those requests have been processed so far, according to city officials. About 2,100 were approved and 4,910 were denied.

Let’s see how long they scream “Unvaccinated Lives Matter” until they give in.