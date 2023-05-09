Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Education

New Orleans Student With Record-Breaking Scholarship Offers Makes College Decision

With nearly 200 college acceptances to choose from, Dennis Barnes is ready for the next step in his education.

By
Angela Johnson
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dennis Barnes with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Dennis Barnes with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Photo: Mayor LaToya Cantrell - Facebook

We recently told you about a high school student in Louisiana who secured a record-breaking amount of college scholarship money. Dennis “Maliq” Barnes, a senior at International High School of New Orleans, is an exceptional student who had his pick of nearly 200 colleges across the country, racking up a jaw-dropping $10 million in scholarships.

Watch
Tawny Cypress Talks Yellowjackets, Christina Ricci, Queer Roles & More
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Brian Tyree Henry in Hulu's Class of '09 Is Our TV Pick This Week
Friday 5:57PM
Chukwudi Iwuji Talks Guardians Vol. 3 & Playing Marvel Villain The High Evolutionary
Friday 1:43PM

Now, after weeks of anticipation, Barnes has made his final choice, ultimately deciding to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., in the fall. Barnes announced his decision during a press conference at his high school, according to reporting from CNN.

Advertisement

“I have committed to attend Cornell University and intend to pursue computer science and to later move on to practice software development,” said Barnes, rocking a Cornell University sweatshirt for the announcement. “Today is an exciting day for me and my family, and I look forward to working with Cornell’s College of Engineering over the course of my undergraduate education.”

During the press conference, Barnes, who plans to pursue a dual degree in computer science and criminal justice, said Cornell was his final choice because it is the “best Ivy League for engineering.” And while the campus in Ithaca, New York, is a long way from his hometown of New Orleans, he believes attending Cornell will provide him with an exceptional education and ultimately set him up for success.

Top Image
Tout Image
27% Off
iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO

Outsource your vacuuming to iRobot.
This smart roomba is on sale and ready to suck up dust, pet hair, or whatever else is lingering on your floor.

Advertisement

“I love my city, but I do want to venture out and experience new things and see different things that I haven’t seen before,” he said.

Barnes, who has maintained an impressive 4.98 GPA, already has a jump start on his college education. The stellar student earned 27 college credits in the past two years while taking classes at Southern University of New Orleans. He says he hopes this new adventure will allow him to “get an understanding and different perspective of the world, have my eyes opened and my perceptions changed by the people around me for the better.”