Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.) is the mother of Jordan Davis. In 2012, Davis was mercilessly gunned down after a crazed white man shot into a car full of teens who were playing loud music outside of a gas station and later used the National Rifle Association-authored “stand your ground” defense.



The death of her 17-year-old son pushed McBath to run for Congress. She didn’t choose this life; unfortunately, tragedy forced McBath to switch careers and stand on a platform against gun violence to prevent another parent from ever experiencing what she’s felt.

McBath’s position as an anti-gun and anti-gun violence congresswoman has made her one of the many targets of the NRA, and now the big gun’s new president, Carolyn Meadows, claims that it wasn’t a successful campaign that pushed McBath into the U.S. House but rather, black privilege.

What is black privilege you ask? Well it’s what happens whenever a white person doesn’t get his or her way. It’s what happens whenever black people succeed in a space where white people don’t believe we should.

According to Media Matters, Meadows was elected head of the NRA on April 29 after weeks of infighting between the white gun group that shockingly didn’t end in gunfire. Meadows reportedly made her comments about McBath in a May 5 article in the Marietta Daily Journal.

Meadows’ own backyard will be part of the political battlefield as she and other right-leaning groups target U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, who represents Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District. Last year, McBath unseated then-incumbent Karen Handel, R-Roswell, who has announced her intention to run for the seat again. “There will be more than one person in the race, but we’ll get that seat back,” Meadows said. “But it is wrong to say like McBath said, that the reason she won was because of her anti-gun stance. That didn’t have anything to do with it — it had to do with being a minority female. And the Democrats really turned out, and that’s the problem we have with conservatives — we don’t turn out as well.”

Meadows also mentioned that whoever runs against McBath will receive all of the resources the NRA has to try and keep McBath from wining her seat back in 2020, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

And if being the president of the NRA isn’t bad enough, Meadows was once a part of some group that sounds really white, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association (SMMA), “that blocked a 2015 proposal to construct a monument to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Stone Mountain, Ga.,” Media Matters reports.

According to the SMMA board of directors, which Meadows chairs, the King memorial would have conflicted with the massive memorial to the Confederacy that the SMMA maintains at Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain is also the site where the second iteration of the Ku Klux Klan was launched with a cross burning ceremony in 1915. In his 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech, King said, “Let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia.”

So the white woman who didn’t want the MLK monument because it conflicted with the massive memorial to the Confederacy is now running the NRA, which sounds about white.