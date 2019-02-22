Photo: Streeter Lecka (Getty Images)

The owner of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, has been charged with soliciting prostitution in a Florida spa, and reportedly was caught on camera getting...ummm...sexual services.



According to CNBC, the very old and very rich Kraft was one of some two dozen people who were caught up in a human trafficking police sting.

“He is one of the individuals. That would be Mr. Robert Kraft,” a police official said at a press conference, CNBC reports.



“He is being charged with the same offense as the others, and that is soliciting another to commit prostitution,” the official said. “We’re as equally stunned as anyone else.”

An arrest warrant was issued for Kraft, who was reportedly caught at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, which was being investigated for reportedly holding women—many of whom were from China—in “sexual servitude” and not allowing them to leave the spa.

Kraft reportedly visited the Jupiter, Fla., spa twice.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” a spokesperson told CNBC. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Police told CNBC evidence includes witnesses and a body camera worn by an officer.

Just days before the Patriots won their record-tying sixth Super Bowl, the exuberant owner was seen dancing with Cardi B and partying with Meek Mill; now he’s listed on the end of a police warrant, proving that life comes at you fast.