New Details Reveal the Man Behind Sade Robinson’s Death is Far Sicker Than We Thought

Sade Robinson's dismembered body parts washed up on the shores of Lake Michigan in April of 2024. Her alleged killer, Maxwell Anderson, was sent to trial over the last two weeks. The verdict might have settled some nerves but the never-before-heard details of the case left many shook.

Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson in Robinson’s case. The only details we knew before from police was that 19-year-old Robinson and 34-year-old Anderson had met online and agreed to go on a date on April 1, 2024. However, hours later, her leg was found on the Lake Michigan shore and her car was found burnt to a crisp. Authorities detailed the harrowing investigation as more of Robinson’s body parts were found over the course of the next few days.

New evidence from Anderson’s trial suggests that he planned the murder months in advance. Anderson was found to have invited Robinson back to his home and drugged her drink. While she was there, prosecutors said Anderson turned on Netflix's "Love, Death & Robots," which features an episode with a dismembered corpse on a beach. Prosecutors showed photos Anderson took of him groping Robinson and pulling her clothes off as she laid face down on the couch unconscious. Police also testified to finding a makeshift “sex dungeon” in his basement where some of her clothes were hidden along with two saws, per The New York Post.

Amidst mutilating her body, prosecutors introduced an image of Anderson holding her severed right breast, which one juror called “his trophy,” per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The following day, he drove her car to the woody area where it was later found burned and took a bus back to his apartment, per surveillance footage.

Despite Anderson’s attorney arguing that the prosecution failed to show his intention to kill Robinson, it only took a jury 45 minutes after being shown those horrifying photos to decide he was guilty— on all counts. Robinson’s mother said though the jury made the decision, her daughter played a major role in her own case.

“She will forever be remembered as an angel. My baby solved her own case. That’s how I raised my kids. We don’t give up. We are fighters. I demanded justice. I stand tall, I stand affirmative. Sade will continue to walk with me daily and right beside me,” Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson’s mother said outside the courthouse, per The Post.

During the reading of the verdict, Anderson almost donned a stunned look as if he was shocked. He faces a mandatory life sentence and is due in court for the ruling on August 15.