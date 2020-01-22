Photo : Senate Television ( Getty Images )

The impeachment trial for Russia’s favorite operative Donald J. Trump has started and New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is becoming the breakout star.



On Tuesday, after arguing succinctly and effectively that the president of the United States is a quid pro hoe who was willing to punish Ukraine by withholding aid until the Ukrainian president Volvo Fatosky (seriously, do you know his name?) announced an investigation to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, Jeffries took a moment to slip a Notorious B.I.G. lyric into his rebuttal of Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow, who did the thing where he acts like he doesn’t know why we are here dealing with the impeachment of a president who has done nothing wrong.



Well, Jeffries, who was holding this B.I.G. lyric in his hand like a big joker on the last book, walked to the podium and laid it all down.



“We are here, sir, because President Trump corruptly abused his power and then he tried to cover it up,” Jeffries said. “That is why we are here Mr. Sekulow. And if you don’t know, now you know, nigga, ” he said, referencing Biggie’s 1994 classic, “Juicy,” Billboard reports.

What Jeffries knows and what was greatly appreciated on social media is that this whole thing is a circus, but it doesn’t mean that Democrats shouldn’t try and get the corrupt president impeached and that doesn’t mean that Brooklyn can’t get a shoutout in the process. Jeffries’ silent air horn was a shoutout to black folks around the globe; it was a moment to remind those watching that Jeffries has not forgotten for a moment who he is and who he represents. That moment was a reminder that Brooklyn is in the House (and Senate). Brooklyn being in the House is not my joke, I stole it from Eric Holder, the real Eric Holder. Former Attorney General Eric Holder.

In the words of the late great Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G.: “Remember Rappin’ Duke? Duh-ha, duh-ha. You never thought that hip hop would take it this far.”