NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg Leakes Is Battling Cancer Once Again

NeNe Leakes may be well known for her shade and jokes on Bravo’s popular reality series Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the latest news regarding her husband’s health is no laughing matter.

According to People, NeNe sadly shared that her husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer had returned during an Instagram Live interview with The Jasmine Brand.

“He’s been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow,” she shared in part when asked to give an update on Gregg. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery.”

She later added, “I’d love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. I was going to say something when he returned home, I didn’t know I was going to say something today. But he’s had this surgery before and he was in the hospital for about 15 days. I expect him to be in the hospital for another week and then home. So yeah, pray for Gregg and pray for me too.”

Fans of the highly rated show can remember the Leakes’ initial experience with the deadly disease during season 11 as we watched them fight against both cancer and a communication breakdown in their marriage. In May 2019, NeNe shared that her husband was cancer-free in an Instagram post that showed a smiling Gregg holding up a sign that read “No Cancer found, Praise God.”

“Look at God!,” NeNe captioned in part at the time. “We are [overjoyed] to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg’s Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!”

Hopefully this second battle will see the exact same results. Keep fighting Gregg, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your entire family.