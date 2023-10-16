Nelly, Ashanti Are Relationship Goals As He Showers Her With Birthday Bling

You never know where life is going to take you. Nelly and Ashanti are proof of that. A decade after they were initially together, the couple has had the internet buzzing about their recent romantic reunion. Now, the “Dilemma” rapper has taken to Instagram to show the whole world how much he cares for his girl. For the “Foolish” singer’s birthday, he posted a video featuring old photos and clips of the two together.



“One time for the birthday girl….Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women,” Nelly wrote. “I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Ashanti responded by writing, “Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!! love ya!!!!”

He also showered her with some extravagant gifts during a celebration with family and friends. In a video posted by MagTV, the “Hot in Herre” star is seen presenting Ashanti with a fabulous, blinged out watch and chain that match his own. The “Always on Time” artist enthusiastically hugs her boyfriend after she puts on the watch. The clip opens with Ashanti excitedly proclaiming that her birthday celebration will last “at least two months,” so this may not be the only over the top party we see from the couple.

‘Oh They In Luv Luv’ Nelly Surprises Ashanti Wit Iced Out Jewelry For Her 43rd B-Day! 🥰

After months of speculation, Nelly confirmed their reunion in May on Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

“I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was like, I don’t think, planned,” he said. “But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more, where you could be like, ‘Well, yo, let me exactly see, maybe, what they see.’ ‘Cause you know we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. And we know we’re wrong, but we’re going to stand on it.”

In a year full of breakups, it’s so heartwarming to see these two find their way back to each other now that they’re older and wiser. We really need some positive relationship goals right now.