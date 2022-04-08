Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline have split after being together for nearly 15 years, and married for 11, per TMZ. They have been separated for over a year, but continue to stay friendly as they co-parent their two daughters.



Advertisement

TMZ reports sources saying the couple grew apart, as Kenan spends most of his time in Los Angeles shooting his NBC comedy Kenan, while Christina remains in New York City. The couple got married at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta in 2011.

Sources tell Us Weekly, “Kenan and Christina are completely amicable. They remain close as co-parents and have remained very close throughout the separation.” The magazine went on to report, “Being married for 11 years, together for 14, changes a lot of things. They really just grew apart and wanted different things. There’s nothing juicy about why they split.”

It’s always sad to hear that a longtime relationship has come to an end, but it’s nice to see them staying friendly and not lashing out publicly. Sometimes people do just grow apart as their lives move in different directions and being a celebrity doesn’t make you immune to that.

In these situations, the most important thing is always the welfare of the kids and it seems like that’s the pair’s first priority. “Kenan’s very active in his daughters’ lives. He’s an amazing father, especially given his schedule and obligations,” the insider tells Us Weekly. “The kids spend majority of the time with their mom but he always makes sure to see them.”

G/O Media may get a commission 40% off Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights Made from 93% cotton and 7% elastane jersey.

These high-rise tights showcase the iconic marks of the Trefoil and signature 3-Stripes. Buy for $24 at Adidas

The Emmy-winner is the longest tenured cast member on SNL, recently celebrating on Instagram, writing, “Beyond blessed!! 1500?! @nbc and @nbcsnl has been my home for 19 years and counting!!! Love everyone that’s helped me get to this amazing milestone!!”

The couple hasn’t filed for divorce yet, but reports are that it may happen soon.