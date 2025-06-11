Milwaukee Woman Allegedly Takes This Drastic Step After Being ‘Sick and Tired’ of Her Husband

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Not every relationship is easy. But for Milwaukee couple Aerion and Doris Winters, one horrifying incident sent things beyond fixing. Police say what sent things over the edge was an argument and Mrs. Winters was just sick and tired of being sick and tired.

Doris Winters, 61, was just charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred May 31. Milwaukee police say they responded to an apartment complex by 95th and Brown Deer late that evening. Upon arrival, police said they found 49-year-old Aerion suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and chest. He died on the scene.

Police said witnesses pointed at a woman who was walking away from the scene and identified her as the shooter. Police also saw the woman drop a handgun. They then confronted her and took her into custody, later identifying her as Doris, per FOX 6 Now.

With the help of witness statements, police eventually put together the backstory of what happened before she allegedly gunned down her husband. Authorities said the couple were staying at separate residences but that night Aerion came over to collect some of his things. The two began arguing but at some point, Doris picked up a handgun. A witness tried to break up the two but she allegedly fired at her husband’s back when he turned away from her.

“Get him out of here before I shoot him again," she allegedly told the witness, who said they carried Mr. Winters outside.

According to police documents, Doris didn’t deny her alleged actions but rather admitted to them on her own, the report says.

"He called me a [expletive] for the last time and I just shot him. I just shot him… so I just grabbed my gun and shot him because I’m just tired. I know I shouldn’t have shot him, but I’m just tired,” she said in the back of a patrol car, according to FOX’s report.

Mrs. Winters was charged with first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.