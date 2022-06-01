Kanye West and the Donda Sports Group are already making waves in the sports world, signing NBA star Jaylen Brown and NFL star Aaron Donald.

TMZ was the first to announced that Brown, the star guard for the Boston Celtics, signed with the marketing agency.

Brown and the Celtics are currently in the NBA Finals and set to go against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The first game in that series starts tomorrow in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Donda Sports Group eyed Brown because of his obvious success on the court, but also because of his charitable work, social activism and intelligence, according to TMZ.

Another reason is that Kanye felt it was important that Brown believed in God and his mother emphasized the importance of education, just like Donda, Kanye’s mother, did for him.

But the moves don’t stop there for Donda Sports Group.

Amid his holdout to receive a new contract from the Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl Champion and future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Donald told Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast that he also signed with Donda Sports Group.

Advertisement

Donald’s reasoning was, “[Hearing] the whole spectrum of everything that was going on, what they were going to be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got.”

He continued, “for me, it was a no-brainer. I think it’s a hell of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in. ... To be a part of that, and be one of the first athletes to be a part of that, it’s pretty dope.”

Advertisement

Although Donald is looking for a new contract, the defensive lineman is still open to retiring if he and the Los Angeles Rams cannot agree on a new deal.

He is the first player in the Super Bowl era to be named to the All-Pro first team for seven consecutive seasons.

Advertisement

Antonio Brown, who was once an NFL star himself, is the current president of Donda Sports Group. He announced the endeavor days before Super 56 in an Instagram post.