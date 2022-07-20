Charges were brought against Charlotte Hornets restricted- free agent Miles Bridges Tuesday evening. The charges were related to a domestic violence incident that involved his wife and son.

Weeks ago, Bridges turned himself into a Los Angeles jail, regarding the alleged physical incident; he was later released on a $130,000 bond.

Days later, his wife, Mychelle Johnson, who is also the mother of Bridges’ two children, shared disturbing photos on social media that show injuries she suffered allegedly at the hands of the NBA forward. Johnson said she sustained a fractured nose, wrist and torn eardrum that occurred on or about June 27 and 28. She also included a video of their son allegedly detailing the physical altercation between Johnson and Bridges.

Advertisement

The athlete is now facing two felony counts of child abuse and one felony count of injuring a child’s parent, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Bridges’ arraignment is scheduled to happen July 20.

More from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office:



Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that his office has filed felony domestic violence charges against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges. “Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” District Attorney Gascón said. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

G/O Media may get a commission 41% Off LG Oled 55" Smart TV Pretty

Aside from being 55" in size, this OLED TV has over 8 million pixels for truly stunning images, incredibly depth of blacks, and vibrant colors, uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor for 4K imaging, has low latency if you’re after a good gaming TV, and even has integrated Google Assistant and Alexa. Buy for $997 from Amazon Advertisement

The Charlotte Hornets, the last NBA team Bridges played for, wrote in a statement, “We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges. These are very serious charges we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Advertisement

As Jay Connor wrote, playing in the NBA is a privilege, and with these charges brought against Bridges, not only did he discard that right, the Los Angeles County DA’s office may take it away because of the time the NBA player may spend in jail.