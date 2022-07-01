Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details of domestic violence.

Miles Bridges’ wife has shared disturbing images on social media of injuries she claims she suffered at the hands of the NBA forward.

On Wednesday, Bridges turned himself in to police in Los Angeles and was charged with felony domestic violence. At the time of his arrest, the woman’s identity was not revealed.

But now Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two children, has come out and said she has sustained a fractured nose, wrist and torn eardrum, among other things.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself.”

She continued, “I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.”

Along with the pictures of her injuries on different parts of her body, Johnson also posted pictures of what appeared to be medical forms from the emergency room. She also shared a video where she was on face time with their son and he recounted the alleged incident with his parents.

Bridges, the current NBA free agent, has not publicly addressed the allegations against him and was released from prison after his bail was set at $130,000 on Wednesday. He was seen on social media Thursday afternoon working out.

The Charlotte Hornets, the team Bridges played for this past season, released a statement regarding the forward that read, “The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.”