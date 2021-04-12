Nationwide White Lives Matter Rallies Fail to Draw Sizable White Supporters

A tattoo detail on the head of a man as as he is confronted by anti-racism protesters following a planned “White Lives Matter’” demonstration on April 11, 2021 in Huntington Beach, California. Photo : Patrick T. FALLON/AFP ( Getty Images )

White supremacists tried and failed miserably to rally masses of racists around the country in the name of White Lives Matter, according to Newsweek.

The rallies were a complete bust.

They were supposed to take place in 11 cities, including New York, Fort Worth, Texas, and Chicago. These rallies were discussed on social media, but the coordination was done on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app.

Not only were the rallies under attended by white trash supremacists, but t hey were met with more counter protesters there to shame them. In Albuquerque, N.M., only one person showed up and just three showed up outside City Hall in Fort Worth, Texas, according to NBC News. In both instances, the white supremacists were outnumbered by counter protesters and police officers.

In Huntington Beach, Calif., an unlawful assembly was called after white supremacists and more than 200 anti-racists squared off Sunday, according to NBC 4 Los Angeles.

The racists organizers cried white tears on Telegram and Newsweek has some of them for us to see:

On Telegram, despondent marchers described their disappointment over the failure of the rallies planned in their city. The administrator who organized a march in Kenner, Louisiana, wrote on Telegram: “No one has shown up to the meetup point, it has been close to two hours since the technical start time for the march. We’re gonna call it, the march is canceled. If anyone is still trying to make it, I advise you not to.” One Telegram user in Memphis, Tennessee, described how they “sat around the area” of the protest but “no one showed up” on Sunday. The organizer of a white supremacist rally in Nashville, Tennessee, also added: “Welp, I was the only person to show up and after being here an hour and a half for nothing I’m going home.” In an almost empty Telegram group for a White Lives Matter protest in Norfolk, Virginia, one woman wrote: “Well that was pitiful.”

White supremacists have been a growing concern among law enforcement during the Obama years and the FBI say they a top terror threat in the U.S. Former President Donald Trump has wide-ranging support of racist groups and they have been rallying behind him since he announced his run for president and are continuing to bitch and moan about unfounded claims of voter fraud since he lost the 2020 election.