It’s up in Washington D.C.! The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC), one of the most incredible and Blackest museums I’ve ever, is doing one thing this summer to add to its blackness. They are throwing a Hip-Hop block party this summer, according to the Smithsonian.

The block party will be in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the “Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap” which will feature performances by national and local DMV artists. There will also be presentations and other activities that will allow attendees to explore the influences and origins of the best music genre in history.

Hosted by local radio personality Vic Jagger, some of the artists performing include Alphabet Rockers, O-Slice, Phuzz, YungManny, Mumu Fresh, The Halluci Nation and D. Smoke.

Advertisement

The summer event will be taking place on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.The performances and presentations will be taking place inside the first floor of the NMAAHC in Heritage Hall and outside on a main stage just a couple of blocks away from the museum.

That’s not even the best part though, tickets will be free and will be on the museum’s website on Friday, July 22. But you need a ticket to get into the venue, so don’t expect to just walk in.

G/O Media may get a commission 40% Off iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Auto-vac

This robot vacuum features a three stage cleaning system to make sure it really gets the dirt up, uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners, uses a suite of different sensors to make sure it doesn’t crash into things, can actively track the areas of your home that are dirtier, and works on hard and soft floors. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

Dwandalyn Reece, the associate director for curatorial affairs at NMAAHC, said in a statement, “The origins of hip-hop and rap rest in community where people gathered together in basements, on street corners, neighborhood dance parties and community shows to tell the stories of the people and places that brought it to life in a language all its own.”

She continued, “It is only fitting that NMAAHC celebrates the one-year anniversary of the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap with a block party in our front yard. Like a true block party, we invite all ages to come together to enjoy activities and performances in honor of the museum’s greatest homage to the music and culture of hip-hop.”