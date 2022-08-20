It seems that every time you see someone leveling up, there’s someone behind the scenes trying to bring them down. This was recently the case for Nappy Roots’ member Fish Scales who was robbed at gunpoint outside of his brewery last Wednesday.

Fish Scales, whose real name is Melvin Adams opened Atlantucky Brewery alongside Nappy Roots group member, Skinny, (William Hughes) just this past January, and has had no reported incidents of crime or violence up until now. According to NBC News, Adams was leaving the brewery around 11 p.m. when he and a customer were robbed by two others.

While the customer managed to get away unscathed, Adams was held at gunpoint, and forced to drive to his Hapeville home, just south of Atlanta. As Adams attempted to free himself from the kidnappers, he was shot in the leg, and ended up in the hospital Wednesday night.

Advertisement

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering … that is what is most important,” Atlantucky Brewery co-owner Skinny told reporters.

According to NBC News affiliate, WXIA of Atlanta, the brewery was not damaged, and the robbers didn’t get away with any money. A statement released by the group also shared that Adams is “planning to get back to work as soon as possible.”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

Nappy Roots, the southern rap quartet that gained popularity in the late nineties and early 2000’s. Per the Atlanta Eater, the group developed an interest in craft beer a few years ago while on tour. And in 2017, partnered with company Monday Night Brewing to produce both a pale ale and Imperial rye stout. Nappy Roots also documented the last leg of the journey to opening their Castleberry Hill brewery in a TV series, “40 Acres & A Brew.”

Adams is in stable condition, and Atlantucky Brewery remains open for business.