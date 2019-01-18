Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s was all set to make a trip to Afghanistan until President Petty decided to out her travel plans and, in turn, forced her to shut the trip down because he went public making Pelosi’s trip too dangerous.



On Thursday—surely a retaliation effort for Pelosi suggesting that President Richard Pettibone should memorize his State of the Union speech and recite it to himself because he wasn’t welcomed in Congress as long as the government remained shut down—the White House released a letter exposing a trip by a congressional delegation that included Pelosi’s journey to Afghanistan, which included stops in Brussels, calling it nothing more than a “public relations event,” adding that it was now “postponed,” The Hill reports.

The House Speaker’s spokesman, Drew Hammill, released a statement Friday noting that Pelosi and the congressional delegation was all set to travel on a weekend trip and were planning on using a commercial flight, but, because the president outed the plans to a head to war zone the trip was now canceled.

“In the middle of the night, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service provided an updated threat assessment detailing that the President announcing this sensitive travel had significantly increased the danger to the delegation and to the troops, security, and other officials supporting the trip,” Hammill said, CNN reports. “This morning, we learned that the administration had leaked the commercial travel plans as well.”

“In light of the grave threats caused by the President’s action, the delegation has decided to postpone the trip so as not to further endanger our troops and security personnel, or the other travelers on the flights,” Hammill said. “Whether here or abroad, the Speaker always thanks our troops, diplomats and intelligence community for their heroism and service. The Speaker commends her colleagues on the delegation, who personally and officially have dedicated their lives to protect and defend the American people.”

The president’s pettiness potentially put Pelosi and others in a precarious position. (Look at the alliteration!) So now the trip is canceled, the government is still shut down and the president still needs to deal with this major BuzzFeed exclusive that may lead to his impeachment. Basically, it’s just a normal day in Trumpland.