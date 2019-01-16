Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is tired of President Donald Trump’s fuckshit. As such, Pelosi is offering Trump alternatives to having an in-person State of the Union address while the government is shut down over his dumbass border wall that no one wants.



According to CNN, Pelosi has asked Trump to either deliver his State of the Union address in writing, to move the date and/or change the venue.

“Sadly, given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering your State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29,” Pelosi writes in the letter dated Wednesday, CNN reports.

What the president probably doesn’t understand is that he’s a guest of the speaker of the House, so this is a major power move by Pelosi. Sure, it was framed as an “ask” but it’s like a passive-aggressive ask that reads more like, “Hey, Trump why don’t you recite your SOTU address into a bottle and then throw that shit into the Anacostia.”

CNN notes that “The House and the Senate have to pass resolutions to actually greenlight the State of the Union. Neither have done so yet and Pelosi controls whether the House passes one at all.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told CNN’s At This Hour with Kate Bolduan that “the State of the Union is off,” though his office later walked back his comments saying Hoyer “mischaracterized” Pelosi’s letter.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, tweeted “Individual 1 will not be permitted to deliver his state of the union address until government is reopened. Welcome to life in the New Democratic Majority. Get used to it,” according to CNN.

Pelosi told reporters that security concerns were “completely out of my hands” and suggested Trump “can make it from the Oval Office if he wants” which, is totally fine with Trump since that way he won’t have to read in front of everyone and someone can just feed him his lines through an earpiece.

The government has been partially shut down since December 22, with Trump holding 800,000 American workers hostage as he demands ransom money for his dumbass wall.

“About 25% of the federal government has shut down, the longest such shutdown in US history, leading to hundreds of thousands of furloughed workers as well as hundreds of thousands of employees working without pay,” CNN reports. “That has led to dozens of side effects, from longer lines at airport security, shuttered parks and thousands of federal employees and contractors — many of whom live paycheck-to-paycheck — to wonder when they’ll get paid again.”

And Trump doesn’t give a fuck. In fact, when asked about the furlough. he wondered why those unable to work can’t just get a loan from their father’s since that what he’s always done.

“Also, I’m not a big fan of PETA,” the president definitely didn’t say when he misunderstood the definition of “furlough,” adding: “But Melania only wears the highest furs.”