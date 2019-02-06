Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

Can we just go ahead and admit that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is officially the Suge Knight of Capitol Hill?



Don’t bother arguing with me. You know it’s true.

If you watched last night’s State of the Union address, you saw the Congressional OG show up with her gang in tow, wearing their colors and ready to drag your little “president” to hell if they needed to. With her army in white behind her, Fancy Pelosi (her gang name) sat behind the “president” as he gave his address, smirking at times and raising her eyebrows at others when he exaggerated or told an obvious lie. She was ready.

Keep in mind that the only reason Donald Trump was able to give his little speech in the first place is because the “Last O.G.” gave him permission too. She already checked his ass twice about it and shut down his previous attempts.

And he let her shut him down because if we are honest, Donald Trump is afraid of Nancy Pelosi.

He won’t admit that publicly, but it shows in his actions. Never in his life has he encountered a woman who was totally unafraid to tell him to shut the fuck up to his face, but Fancy did that, in the most professional and polite way possible. She has him shook.

So when he lumbered his way into the House chamber last night, Nancy wore the smirk of someone who knows that even though he was getting his little moment in the sun—one he begged for repeatedly—it was truly her moment in the end.

And she proved that with a literal “clapback” as he took the dais.

That little smirking clap said it all. “Here’s that attention you wanted, you little jackass. I hope you’re happy.”



If ever there was a champion of saying all the shit everyone is thinking without really saying it, that champion would be Nancy Pelosi.

Donald Trump bucked, and Nancy Pelosi loudly knucked—without saying a word.

In fact, every time you play “Knuck If You Buck” from now on, I want you to think of Nancy Pelosi. It’s her new theme song.

Pelosi is cold, controlled and composed. Look at the way she was able to quietly silence her squad during Trump’s speech last night:

Photo: Andrew Harnik (AP Photo)

Your little “president” was going on one of his racist, fear-mongering rants that he does whenever he is trying to convince people that we need to build his mythical wall. He said there were caravans of “illegals” making their way to the border, and it was dangerous for us all.



As he said this, a rumble went through Nancy’s gangsters in white. Before it could turn into a full on roar, Fancy silently raised her hand and gave the signal for them to fall back—and they fucking did. It was like they were waiting for their leader to tell them it was OK to pounce on this ignorant-ass motherfucker and eat him alive. When she told them to let him live, they let him live, and he got to finish his little speech without getting jumped in the parking lot.

So, as we navigate our way through the remainder of Trump’s presidential term, just remember that he is not as tough as he wants people to think he is.

My grandmother used to say every bully has someone they are afraid of too.

For Trump, that is Nancy Pelosi.

He might be the president and commander in chief, but Nancy Pelosi is the biggest boss you ever seen thus far.

A lady and a gangster. Respect it.