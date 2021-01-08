Nancy Pelosi Contacts Top General About Keeping ‘Unhinged’ President Away From the Nuclear Codes

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reached out to a top general to find out about adding extra steps to stop “unhinged” President Trump from using the nuclear codes.



According to the New York Post, Pelosi called Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley about the madman in the White House and what he’s capable of now that Congress is looking at removing him from office via the 25th Amendment or impeachment after he caused the deadly siege on the Capitol.



“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) wrote in her statement viewed by the Post.



“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy,” she wrote.



Milley reportedly assured Pelosi that safeguards were in place to keep Trump from waywardly launching a nuclear attack in his final days as a free man. This is, of course, just me projecting a possible prison stint onto the president’s life.



“Dozens of Democrats and a growing number of Republicans have called on Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump, claiming he is no longer fit for office,” the Post reports.



Pelosi has been adamant since the attack on the Capitol that if Mike Pence didn’t invoke the 25th Amendment, Congress would move forward with new articles of impeachment.



“Yesterday, Leader Schumer and I placed a call with Vice President Pence, and we still hope to hear from him as soon as possible with a positive answer as to whether he and the Cabinet will honor their oath to the Constitution and the American people,” she wrote.



“Nearly fifty years ago, after years of enabling their rogue President, Republicans in Congress finally told President Nixon that it was time to go. Today, following the President’s dangerous and sedition acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow their example and call on Trump to depart his office — immediately,” she went on.



“If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action,” she warned.



Pence ain’t going to do shit, so Congress might as well move onto the impeachment portion of the program.

