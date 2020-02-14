Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
My Quirky Valentine: Luke James has a Love Letter for Black Women

Felice León
There’s nothing quite as powerful as feeling acknowledged, valued and loved.

As black women, we are often givers—of our love, time, energy, resources and beyond—so receiving an expression of adoration can be...well, nice.

In what feels like a piece of poetry, singer-songwriter Luke James does just that. Right in time for Valentine’s Day, our crush shares his love letter to black women with The Root (and now we’re sharing it with you—it’s like the gift that keeps on giving).

Get ready y’all, because James’s homage is good. Like, really good.

