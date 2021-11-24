In this episode of “Shoot, You Better Than Me,” let’s talk about the residential saint posing as a substitute teacher at Fort Worth’s Castleberry High School in Texas.



A video of an altercation between a white freshman student and her Black woman teacher went viral this weekend and many people praised the teacher for her patience while thanking a higher power for keeping them out of the classroom that day.

It’s unclear what started the confrontation, but when the video starts the young girl is stomping her way up to the front of the classroom where the teacher is on the landline phone at her desk, presumably calling for assistance. Then, in no Black kid’s wildest Black ass imagination, she cocked her hand back and hit her teacher. Many of us would definitely be under the jail after the hit, but this teacher continued to exuded a grace and patience that could put Mother Theresa to shame.

Even after the girl used the teacher’s phone to call her mom and request that she deal with her “because she’s Black and f—-ing pissing me off.”

Now, the girl’s mother, Brittany Evans, tells WFAA that her daughter is autistic, bi-polar, and battling depression.

And let me just say, this description does the video absolutely no justice.



Just watch:

After the video made thousands of rounds on social media, the school district alerted law enforcement and both entities are leading an investigation into the incident.

While some are saying that the student should be criminally charged for her behavior, Evans is saying that her daughter never got the help she needed.

From WFAA:

“I was upset for the teacher,” Evans said. “I was upset for her even being in that situation.” Evans said she’s had more than 10 meetings with district leaders trying to get her daughter moved into special education classes. “I wish the school would label her correctly so we didn’t have to go through this,” Evans said. The district said they can’t comment on conversations with the student’s family. After striking the teacher, the video shows the student call Evans using racially offensive language while on the phone. “You want to talk to her because she’s Black and she’s [expletive] pissing me off right now,” the student said. Evans told WFAA she doesn’t know “where she would learn something like that.” “I know I don’t throw racial slangs ever,” she said. “I know none of my family members that live in the house with me throw racial slangs ever.”

The student was suspended for three days after the altercation and WFAA reports that more serious punishment could be underway.

“She is an amazing woman. She is calm, very collected, super sweet. I wanted to reach out to her but didn’t know how,” Evans said of the teacher. “She is, in my eyes, a saint. And needs an award.”

What she needs is higher pay.