On October 28, Shanquella Robinson traveled to San Jose del Cabo with six friends. According to her parents, they stayed in a rental villa in Fundadores, which is a gated community. In an interview with ABC affiliate WSOC-TV, Robinson’s parents stated that just a day after she arrived, they were informed their daughter had died.



Sallamondra Robinson, the victim’s mother, explained: “They said she wasn’t feeling well, that it was alcohol poisoning.” However, ABC News obtained the Mexican Secretariat of Health’s autopsy report and death certificate for Robinson. The cause of death was classified as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” Alcohol was not mentioned.

In addition, the document—dated November 4—lists that the exact time between injury and death was 15 minutes. The box asking whether the death was “accidental or violent” was marked yes. The document states that Robinson was found unconscious in the living room of a home on Padre Kino Avenue, near Fundadores Beach Club, on Oct. 29.

Bernard Robinson, Shanquella Robinson’s father, told WSOC-TV: “It’s like a nightmare. I can’t even sleep. I am just frustrated. My heart is just aching as a father. I just want some truth because this doesn’t add up right.”

Over the last few days, a video (The Root hasn’t verified the footage) has been circulating online allegedly showing a woman attacking Robinson. Robinson’s mother said the people in the video were friends of her daughter who went on the trip to Mexico with her. She also believes the video was taken during the trip. However, where and when the video was taken currently remains unknown.

“It was never a fight. She didn’t fight. They attacked her,” Sallamondra Robinson remarked to WSOC-TV. “She did not deserve to be treated like that.” On Wednesday, the State Attorney General’s Office of Baja California Sur said in a statement that it will continue to investigate Robinson’s death.

Also on Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City informed ABC News that its staff “are aware of Shanquella Robinson’s death and are providing consular services to her family.”

Despite all of the questions that remain surrounding what happened to Robinson, her family demands justice. “By the grace of God, I think I am going to get to the bottom of this. God ain’t gonna fail. It’s going to come out,” her father said. “I’m not giving up. I am very confident that I am going to have peace of mind.”