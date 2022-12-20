In Peacock’s upcoming limited series, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Taye Diggs, Morris Chestnut, and Terence Howard join forces once again to usher in the newest iteration of the popular Best Man franchise.

Starring as Harper, Lance, and Quincy, respectively—three of the four men that make up the illustrious friend group alongside Harold Perrineau’s Murch—the veteran actors catch us up and walk us through their lives and all the ups and downs that come with it. Whether it be relationship perils, career woes, or familial strain, we watch as our familiar friends drift apart and come back together again over the course of eight satisfying episodes.

Seeing as how this franchise hinges heavily on the intricacies of both romantic and platonic relationships, Diggs, Chestnut, and Howard recently sat down with The Root to discuss the best piece of advice they’ve received over the years when it comes to friendships.

“Forgiveness. You can forgive someone but still decide to not continue a relationship with them, so that’s something separate,” Diggs explained to The Root. “But regardless of that, it starts with forgiveness. So if we’re really cool and we have history and then there’s a misstep, I think I owe you forgiveness and to continue this friendship and to rely on our past. But if something continues to happen, I can continue to forgive you, but it’s up to me to decide whether or not keeping you in my life serves me in the relationship.”



For Chestnut, he explained that it’s more important to pay attention to people’s actions and how they move instead of what they say and the false lip service they may provide.

“The thing with friendships is that we’re all human. We all make mistakes. And it’s really challenging because sometimes I think some people lie to each other more as friends because they don’t really want to offend the person. They care for them or they know them well. So, sometimes friends could really affect you more negatively than someone who’s not really in your life on a daily basis, so I would employ the same type of philosophy,” he shared.

Howard added, “Most friendships develop during some blossom of youth. Sometimes the two little buds might start growing in the same direction for a long period of time and as the sun goes, they end up blossoming in completely opposite directions. That’s just the nature of life. If that time of leaving comes, people come together and they grow apart. Be alright about the goodbye.”



“Goodbye is great because now I get to say hello to the next one. Stop holding onto yesterday. It’ll never feel that way again. Let that shit go and move on to the next part of it and get ready for the next part of it,” he concluded.



The Best Man: The Final Chapters premieres Thursday, Dec. 22 only on Peacock.