News

More On Viral New York Black Woman Who Went To Pakistan, Police Reveal Person Who Leaked Footage of The DC Plane Crash, ‘DEI’ Watch List Website Identifies Black Workers, Black DC Church Vandalized By The Proud Boys Owns Their Name And More

The Root's most popular news items from this week.

Photo: X, Arlington County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Corum (Getty Images), Stephanie Keith (Getty Images), Mississippi Free Press, GoFundMe, CNN, Image: ABC7 Chicago, WCIV, Screenshot: YouTube
2 / 12

3 Things to Know About the Viral New York Black Woman Who Refuses to Leave Pakistan

Photo: X

A Black American woman from America who is currently in Pakistan is blowing up on the internet. No, she’s not being held hostage...she allegedly refuses to leave. - Kalyn Womack Read More

3 / 12

You Won’t Believe Who Police Say Leaked The Footage of the DC Plane Crash

Photo: Arlington County Sheriff’s Office

Last week, everyone stood shocked in front of their television screens at the news of a fatal crash between an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk military helicopter. The horrifying footage spread across the internet like a wildfire. However, the suspects behind the leak of the footage are in massive trouble. - Kalyn Womack Read More

4 / 12

The Very Racist, Very Infuriating Reason a Memorial For a Dismembered Milwaukee Black Woman is Being Delayed

Image: ABC7 Chicago

A proposal that would allocate $7,000 for a Milwaukee memorial for Sade Robinson, the 19-year-old Black woman who was slain last April, has been withdrawn. During a recent Milwaukee County Committee on Parks and Culture meeting, Robinson’s family told County Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez that they would pay for the memorial themselves. - Candace McDuffie Read More

5 / 12

‘DEI’ Watch List Website Identifies Workers Involved With Diversity Initiatives And Most Are Black

Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

As President Trump continues to demonize diversity, equity and inclusion, a website called “DEI Watch List” has followed his lead and published the public information in an attempt to call out Black workers. It is uncertain when the website was founded, but it describes the people listed as “targets.” - Candace McDuffie Read More

6 / 12

Karma Came For White SC Man Seen Impersonating An ICE Officer in Disgusting Video

Image: WCIV

Last week, a white man in South Carolina—Sean Michael-Emmrich Johnson—went viral after a video was posted online of him lambasting Hispanic men in a car. Johnson claimed they didn’t have a license, removed the keys from the vehicle and told the men “You’re going back to Mexico.” - Candace McDuffie Read More

7 / 12

Sweet Revenge? Black DC Church Vandalized By The Proud Boys Now Owns Their Name

Photo: Stephanie Keith (Getty Images)

Remember back in 2020 when the Proud Boys vandalized a Black church in Washington during a pro-Donald Trump rally? Now, the far-right group has lost one of their most precious assets as a result of defaulting on a $2.8 million judgment. - Candace McDuffie Read More

8 / 12

Sad Development in the Case of The Missing Gay University of Mississippi Student

Photo: Mississippi Free Press

University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee was reported missing in July 2022 after his mother told campus police that she had not heard from him. Just a few weeks later, fellow student and recent graduate Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., was arrested and accused of killing Lee. - Candace McDuffie Read More

9 / 12

A Louisiana Mom Is Killed During A Carjacking —And Then This Happened

Photo: GoFundMe

La’Tasha Thomas, a Black woman from Baton Rouge, is the latest victim of gun violence. Police say the woman’s life was claimed by a juvenile. However, the motive appears to be nothing else than an act of senseless violence. - Kalyn Womack Read More

10 / 12

Neo-Nazi Who Planned To Spark “Urban Chaos” in Baltimore Is in Deep Trouble

Photo: CNN

The neo-Nazi who plotted to terrorize Baltimore by way of disrupting a power grid has finally faced a grand jury. The evidence of his white supremacist scheme led to a verdict in just 45 minutes. - Kalyn Womack Read More

11 / 12

The Amazing Story of the Black Boy Who Saved a Life During the Philly Plane Crash

Screenshot: YouTube

A 10-year-old Philadelphia boy is being hailed as a superhero after he put his life on the line and used quick thinking to save his younger sister. Andre Howard was in the car with his father and siblings when a medical plane crashed in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood, killing all six passengers as well as leaving one dead and more than 20 people injured on the ground. - Angela Johnson Read More

12 / 12